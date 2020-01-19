Kairav, Param, Arya are cuteness overload; which child artist is your favourite?

Indian television has witnessed lots of bunch of talented actors over the years who have ruled the small screens for their excellent performances. Well, apart from actors and actresses, there are several child artists who played a major role in the show's success.

Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Ashnoor Kaur, Ruhaanika Dhawan among others are some of the famous stars who played some memorable roles in many shows a few years ago.

Well, now, many other child stars have taken their place and among them are Kevina Tak, Saisha Bajaj and Tanmay Shah.

While Kevina is a girl who plays the role of Punjabi boy Param Gill in Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni, Saisha plays the role of Arya Singh in Sony TV's hit series Patiala Babes. On the other side, Tanmay is seen in Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kairav Singhania.

All these three cute child artists are the heart and soul of the shows they are starring in and one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.

Not just that, at such a small age, they have thousands of followers on their Instagram handle where fans can't stop awwing over their cuteness.

Take a look at some of the posts:

Well, kids are always a delight to be watched and it is even more delightful if they are around us. We really can't tell which one is our favourite as they all are simply beautiful souls.

