Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Must Read! Check out the educational qualifications of the show's leads Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja

The leads Arjit and Sriti have been winning hearts with their performances. They have also been part of many other popular shows. Today let us look at the educational qualifications of the duo.
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja.  As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds. While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. 

The leads Arjit and Sriti have been winning hearts with their performances. They have also been part of many other popular shows. Today let us look at the educational qualifications of the duo. 

Born in Begusarai Bihar, Sriti was born on February 26th, 1986. She then moved to Kolkata before shifting base to Nepal. She then moved to New Delhi where she studied in Laxman Public School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Sri Venkateswara College, New Delhi. Her net worth is around Rs 41 crores.

Arjit Taneja was born on 10th November 1992 in a Punjabi family. He completed his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi. He also has a BA degree in computer programming from the University of Delhi. Arjit’s net worth is Rs 49 Crores.

