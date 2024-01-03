Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha gives a glimpse of her fabulous vacation to Paris; WATCH Video

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 14:17
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable. 

Also Read-Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!

Sriti Jha has a massive fan base who have always loved everything she shares on her social media handles. The actress who recently celebrated her 38th birthday, is an avid traveller and it is evident from his posts and videos on her Instagram page. She has now shared a video of her lovely time in Paris and the visuals are simply breathtaking. From sipping coffee to a picturesque train ride, the glimpses are simply amazing! She captioned the video, “I did a thing in the city and a few reels may or may not follow.”

Check out the video here;

Also Read-Arjit Taneja visits hometown Delhi along with co-star & best friend Sriti Jha to promote their new Zee TV show - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

Sriti has been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Bhagya Lakshmi, balika Vadhu, among others. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 


 

Sriti Jha Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Arjit Taneja Mukta Dhond Amruta TV news TellyChakkar
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 14:17

