Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Amazing! Check out the vanity van of Parth Samthaan aka Manik

Now, a video has gone viral on social media wherein we got to see a glimpse of Parth Samthaan's vanity van.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and featured alongside Niti Taylor, who played Nandini Murthy, the love interest of the former. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014.

It's great news for fans as Parth and Niti have finally commenced the shooting for season 4.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media wherein we got to see a glimpse of Parth Samthaan’s vanity van.

Well, in the video, we saw that Parth is sitting on the sofa and enjoying his time watching a series on television.

Have a look!

Parth and Niti's sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, and they were fondly called ‘MaNan'. Their romantic moments had people talking about them across the country. Fans extremely happy to see the duo back on-screen together after a long wait. Moreover, they are very curious and excited to see what the new season will hold!

How excited are you to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4? Tell us in the comments.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

