Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor Ayaz Ahmed’s SHORT FILM on domestic violence is quite intriguing

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. Some celebrities are also using the time to interact with fans through LIVE sessions.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor Ayaz Ahmed channelized his creative instincts and made an intriguing short film about a subject that people are avoiding amidst the lockdown. While people are engaging in several activities to beat the quarantine blues, there are several women who has to stay with their physically abusive husbands confined in the four walls. Towards the end of the short film, Ayaz have also provided helpline numbers to report domestic violence cases during such tiring times.

Have a look at the short-film:

Post your views on the short film in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.