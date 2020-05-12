Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor collaborate for THIS; MaNan fans can’t keep calm

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus outbreak, citizens have been urged to remain indoors. The lockdown has been imposed to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Celebrities are unleashing their inner talent and exploring new hobbies and things to do amid nationwide lockdown. At such a time, there has been a surge in the use of social media platforms and apps such as Instagram, TikTok prove to be a respite and also are a lot of fun. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, who were seen together in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan as Manik and Nandini, now collaborated for a new TikTok video, and their fans can’t keep calm.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are both very popular television actors and individually have a massive following on social media. However, the two were much loved and their on-screen chemistry was the hot topic of discussion when the show aired. Their fans fondly call them ‘MaNan’, and looks like the two have teamed up once again, but this time for a TikTok video. In the video, we can see Niti dancing as the song plays, while Parth waits for a while, and can later be seen matching steps with Niti.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Parth Samthaan captioned it, “Well learning to dance is easy .. almost @nititaylor#tiktok #danceTiktok id : @parthsamthaan623.” Needless to say, Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan’s fans went gaga over the video. While one fan wrote, “You guys are best together,” another one wrote, “Wow…manan.”

Take a look at the video below:

Credits: SpotboyE.com