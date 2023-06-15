Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one of the best offerings under the dramedy genre on Indian television. The show is garnering tremendous response among the audience due to its unique concept, gripping storyline and interesting characters. The special thing is that in the upcoming track of 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', the viewers will see many new things as now Gaura and Rekha will work to set ghosts free from and help them get ‘Moksh’. Kajal Chauhan shares some spooky stories that made her believe in ghosts and spirits in real life.

Talking about her fear of negative energy, actress Kajal Chauhan said, 'I am having a lot of fun doing the show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai and it is a unique experience for me. In the upcoming track of the show, as per the storyline, we will launch a campaign to get rid of the ghosts, which will be very interesting for the viewers to watch. In real life I too believe in ghosts and negative energies,as I feel the world is made up of both good as well as bad things. But I wasn’t always this way. I never believed in such things but an incident happened to me in my childhood which I still remember. I saw something very disturbing up close that scared me to the core. I saw one of my own family members being disturbed due to some bad energy that accumulated. I know not everyone will believe it but what I saw and felt was extremely disturbing at that time that made me believe that if there is positive energy then negative energies also exist.

Sharing about her shooting experience about the ongoing track she also revealed some stories from her set she says, One day while shooting for the upcoming sequence of the show, I suddenly felt very low and didn't feel like talking to anyone on the sets. After sitting alone for some time and thinking deeply with myself, I became normal. In such a situation, I understand that we are attracted to all kinds of energy whether it is negative or positive. "

In the current episode of the show, the viewers are witnessing many ups and downs. Where Gaura and Rekha (played by Sushmita Mukherjee) are going to do something new together, which is going to add a new twist to the entertainment of the viewers. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what wonder Rekha and Gaura are going to show together in the world of ghosts.

To know more, keep watching Meri Saas Bhoot Hai now from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm only on Star Bharat