Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 15:38
Kajal Chauhan

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one of the best offerings under the dramedy genre on Indian television. The show is garnering tremendous response among the audience due to its unique concept, gripping storyline and interesting characters. The special thing is that in the upcoming track of 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', the viewers will see many new things as now Gaura and Rekha will work to set ghosts free from and help them get ‘Moksh’. Kajal Chauhan shares some spooky stories that made her believe in ghosts and spirits in real life.

Talking about her fear of negative energy, actress Kajal Chauhan said, 'I am having a lot of fun doing the show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai and it is a unique experience for me. In the upcoming track of the show, as per the storyline, we will launch a campaign to get rid of the ghosts, which will be very interesting for the viewers to watch.  In real life I too believe in ghosts and negative energies,as I feel the world is made up of both good as well as bad things. But I wasn’t always this way. I never believed in such things but an incident happened to me in my childhood which I still remember. I saw something very disturbing up close that scared me to the core. I saw one of my own family members being disturbed due to some bad energy that accumulated. I know not everyone will believe it but what I saw and felt was extremely disturbing at that time that made me believe that if there is positive energy then negative energies also exist.

Sharing about her shooting experience about the ongoing track she also revealed some stories from her set she says, One day while shooting for the upcoming sequence of the show, I suddenly felt very low and didn't feel like talking to anyone on the sets. After sitting alone for some time and thinking deeply with myself, I became normal. In such a situation, I understand that we are attracted to all kinds of energy whether it is negative or positive. "

In the current episode of the show, the viewers are witnessing many ups and downs. Where Gaura and Rekha (played by Sushmita Mukherjee) are going to do something new together, which is going to add a new twist to the entertainment of the viewers. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what wonder Rekha and Gaura are going to show together in the world of ghosts.

To know more, keep watching Meri Saas Bhoot Hai now from  Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm only on Star Bharat

Kajal Chauhan Star Bharat Meri Saas Bhoot Hai Gaura and Rekha Sushmita Mukherjee Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 15:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video as we take you on a tour of the Bigg Boss house
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Junooniyat: Evil! Jordan burns Elahi's hand, plots to erase Jahaan's memories from Elahi's heart forever
MUMBAI : Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer
MUMBAI : Well known veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar sadly passed away on wednesday after losing her battle to...
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one...
Must Read! Vijay Verma finally reacts after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms that they are dating, says “I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love”
MUMBAI : Tamannaah and Vijay are the new It couple of B town. After months of speculations, actress Tamannaah Bhatia...
Recent Stories
Sharda Rajan
RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Muskan Bamne
Wow! Muskan Bamne returns back for the shoot of Anupama after a short holiday
Dharampatni
EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatnii to get a six-month EXTENSION?
Zaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Zaan Khan taking up Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai: This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles
Kapil Sharma
Awesome! Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of his first vlog, fans say “Keep rocking”
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his experience of working with Anupamaa's star cast, went all praises for Rupali Ganguly, says, "She comes first on the set and hats off to her as she works the most among us"
Vinny Dhoopar
Exclusive! Vinny Dhoopar opens up about the rumor of Dheeraj Dhoopar doing Bigg Boss OTT! Read More!