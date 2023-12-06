Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat's popular show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' speaks about the upcoming leap in the storyline

MUMBAI: Kajal Chauhan, renowned for her portrayal of Gaura in the hit Star Bharat show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', recently shared her excitement about the show's upcoming leap and the thrilling twists awaiting the viewers. Kajal Chauhan, known for her impeccable acting skills and remarkable chemistry with her on-screen saas, Susmita Mukherjee, provided a glimpse into the post-leap track, promising a mix of entertainment, thrill, and fun.

Kajal Chauhan expressed her enthusiasm about the new direction the show is taking, mentioning the rigorous shooting schedule during night hours for the upcoming track. She stated, "The post leap track is filled with entertainment, thrill, and fun. It's feeling amazing to be a part of something so exciting and engaging."

Speaking about the leap, Kajal Chauhan stated, "The viewers will see a drastic change in Gaura's character post leap. The leap introduces new elements to the show, and the audience will have a lot of exciting things to look forward to. It's an honor to work alongside the talented Susmita Mukherjee and bring our on-screen chemistry to life. Together, we aim to deliver a captivating storyline that keeps the viewers entertained."

In the upcoming episodes, viewers can anticipate a significant transformation in Gaura's character. Once a shy and fearful ghost, Gaura will now showcase her newfound abilities by teaming up with her mother-in-law, Rekha, to catch ghosts. This unique partnership between the two characters will bring a fresh dynamic to the show, allowing the viewers to witness the evolving relationship between Gaura and Rekha.

Not only will the characters undergo changes in their personalities, but their appearance will also reflect the leap in the storyline. Gaura, who was previously seen in traditional Indian attire, will now be seen sporting trendy indo-western clothes, symbolizing her newfound independence and growth. Kajal Chauhan's portrayal of this transformed Gaura is expected to captivate the audience and keep them hooked to the show.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' has been consistently winning the hearts of audiences with its unique storyline and exceptional performances. The show's post-leap track promises to take the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and suspense as Gaura and Rekha embark on their ghost-catching adventures.

Stay Tuned to watch ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ every Monday-Friday at 7:30 PM only on Star Bharat.