Kajal Chauhan's onscreen enemy in Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', Anushka Srivastava is her close friend in real life

MUMBAI : The audience's favorite show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai that airs on Star Bharat has kept the viewers hooked to the story line and stellar performances by the cast. This unique ghostly mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair of TV’s is being well-liked by the audience. Actress Kajal Chauhan who plays Gaura is getting a lot of appreciation for her character. In the story of the show, even though Som (played by Vibhav Roy) is married to Gaura (Kajal Chauhan), he is still in love with Twinkle (played by Anushka Srivastava). The special thing is that onscreen Gaura and Twinkle do not like each other at all and they do not get along at all while offscreen their bond is very strong. These two are less friends and more sisters. Talking about this, actor Kajal Chauhan told some special things.

Talking about her and Anushka's bond, Kajal Chauhan says, "We both don't like each other at all onscreen and the current track of the show also shows a silent fight between Gaura and Twinkle. While off-screen we get along very well. We hang out together, go for pampering sessions, have dinner together on the sets and even wait for each other to drop off. Our relationship is more of a sister than a friend and even on the set, I get along the most with Twinkle and I want our friendship to continue like this and our relationship should not be looked down upon by anyone."

The current track of the show is full of fun for the audience where Gaura herself is getting Som and Twinkle married and now the biggest twist in the story is that Rekha (played by Sushmita Mukherjee) does not want her son to get married to Som because Twinkle's truth is revealed to him and he understands that Twinkle is after her son's money and not in love with her son. In such a situation, it is going to be very interesting to watch the upcoming episodes of the show where many ups and downs will be seen. In such a situation, it will be exciting to see whether Rekha will be able to stop the marriage of her son Som and Twinkle? Will she be able to reveal Twinkle's truth to the whole family? Will there be an entry of love in the lives of both Som and Gaura after this truth?