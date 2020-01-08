KAJOL RECREATES ICONIC DDLJ SCENE ON DANCE+ 5!

MUMBAI: Superstars and real-life couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn reached the sets of Star Plus’ dance reality show – Dance+ 5 to promote their upcoming movie. Kajol along with contestant Bhim and super judge Remo D’Souza recreated the iconic train scene from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’ which was a treat to watch for all the captains and contestants.

Army man and contestant Bhim, mesmerized the couple with his performance and on his special request, Kajol agreed to recreate the ‘Jaa Simran, Jaa’ moment with him. Remo played Baoji and captain Punit Pathak lent his baritone for the thunderous dialogue. On listening to the dialogue, Kajol said, “Mujhe ek minute ke liye laga ki Amrish Ji sach mein aa gaye hai (laughs).” Kajol then ran in slow motion towards Bhim, who pretended to be waiting for her in a moving train and also serenaded his senorita for the evening with a ‘Bade Bade Deshon Mein..’.

It is known to everyone that Ajay Devgn is shy and unromantic, but for the first time Ajay Devgn gave a large bouquet of flowers to his better half as she looked gorgeous and stunning. A surprised Kajol said that Ajay has never been so romantic or given her flowers this gesture from him was the highlight of the day for her.

Now, isn’t that a picture-perfect moment!

