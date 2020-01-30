Kajol Srivastava bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s supernatural show Laal Ishq.

Recently, we reported about Abhishek Gupta and Guru Saran Tiwari bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that actress Kajol Srivastava of Chhakravartin Ashok Samrat and Sasural Simar Ka fame has bagged an episode of the show which will be produced by Essel Vision Production Ltd.

Kajol confirmed the buzz but refused to divulge the character details.

This will be Kajol’s first appearance post her marriage. The actress got married to Ankit Khare on 23rd February 2019.

