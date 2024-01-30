Kalakaram’s DIY art and craft kits hit the bull’s-eye on Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI: In a world full of meaningful products for kids, Kalakaram, a DIY art & craft brand based in Delhi, stands out with an innovative and creative range of DIY kits. Recognizing the sponge-like nature of kids, the brand aims to nurture their minds through exploration of their creative side. Chaitanya Malhotra, the Founder and CEO of Kalakaram, believes that art, in all its forms, has the power to heal and transform lives. He also comes from a family with a 50-year legacy in selling raw materials for arts and crafts. With an aspiration to touch the lives of young minds in the most wonderful way possible, Chaitanya brings his brainchild to Shark Tank India 3.

Being on Shark Tank was an absolute dream come true moment for me! Pitching to the sharks was not only thrilling but also an incredibly enlightening and rewarding experience. The journey has instilled in me the confidence to showcase Kalakaram on a global stage and dream bigger than ever before. The sharks' unwavering support and invaluable insights are now the guiding stars for Kalakaram's future growth. Being part of the show has been an absolute honor!

With an impressive lineup of more than 75 creatively enriching products, Kalakaram provides a platform for children to express themselves through creatively stimulating arts and crafts activities. In a memorable moment, Chaitanya kicks off the pitch by engaging all Sharks in a therapeutic Mandala painting session, with Namita Thapar bowling everyone over with her immaculate painting skills. The pitcher also manages to pique the interest of the entire panel with his ambitious and innovative vision for Kalakaram. But with an ask of Rs 50 lakhs for 2.5% equity in the brand, will the Sharks join the artistic revolution led by Kalakaram? Watch Shark Tank India 3 to witness this pitch unfold.

