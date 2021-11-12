Kalpesh Rajgor roped in for Sony TV’s Kaamnaa

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exciting update from the television world.

TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about Sony TV’s new show Kaamna which is being produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The show stars Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan in the lead roles.

We recently wrote about actors namely Divya Sehgal and Rajiv Bharadwaj being roped in for the show.

Now, we hear that actor Kalpesh Rajgor, who has been part of shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Mere Sai, and many more, has been roped in for the show. He will play the role of Tomar in the show.

The show will also star talented actor Manav Gohil who is known for his stint in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, Kesari Nandan, Yam Hain Hum, and Shaadi Mubarak.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment currently bankroll two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. They are also coming up with a new show titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

The show premieres on 15th November, and will air every Mon to Fri at 8:30pm.