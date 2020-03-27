Kalyani and Malhar's relationship to witness drastic changes in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are currently seen in Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta. The show has been extremely popular among the fans, all thanks to Reem and Sehban's mind-blowing pair.

Reem plays the role of Kalyani while Sehban is seen as Malhar. Till now, the viewers have seen sweet and subtle romance of Kalyani and Malhar which was no less than a treat for the viewers as well as the diehard fans of the show.

But now, Sehban has revealed how things won't be the same in the upcoming episodes. Sehban shares that his romance with Kalyani will get more passionate with time.

Reem too reveals how the viewers will get to see more chemistry between her and Sehban in the show.

Sehban took a funny jibe at Reem and said that this will happen as Reem now knows how to romance. To this, Reem couldn't stop laughing.

Well, Reem and Sehban's revelation has left us super-excited. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Tujhse Hai Raabta? Tell us in the comments.