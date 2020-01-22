Kalyani gets blackmail : Tujhse Hai Raabta 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Rachit comes out and tell Kalyani that just give her chance to come near her she says stay wasy and there is no chance that she will allow him to be close with her she remembers what atharv said to her. Kalyani talks to the doctor and says she will get that test done. Anupriya comes there and covers her with the shawl. Kalyani asks you are here at this time. Anupriya asks if she was outside all night. Kalyani says yes, tells that she couldn’t stay with Rachit in the room. She asks why her eyes are swollen. Anupriya says there is nothing and asks if she was talking to the doctor. Kalyani says yes and tells that she talked to papa’s pediatrician friend and he said that there is a chance that Moksh’s bone marrow can match with someone from his family. Anupriya says we shall tell this to Malhar. Kalyani tells that we can’t tell Malhar and we should take Sampadas test before she gets pregnant and that will tell us that if she has any medical problem.

Sampada is in kitchen and thinks the family does so much drama, would have kept Servant to boil the milk. Kalyani comes there and tells the mother is lucky who gets to do things for her child. She says I let you come in Malhar’s life as you have promised me that you will take care of my son. Sampada says both Malhar and Moksh are mine. Kalyani sees knife kept there. Sampada asks her to go from her kitchen. Kalyani pushes her and Sampada falls down on the knife, her finger starts bleeding. Kalyani asks her to show her hand and take the blood sample secretly. Malhar comes there and asks Kalyani what is she doing here? He then asks Sampada what happened to her, and sucks her finger to relieve her pain. Kalyani gets jealous and comes out. Rachit asks if she is feeling bad to see them together and asks her to come in his embrace. Kalyani asks him to get his mind treated. Rachit shows the video recording of Anupriya and her conversation, in which Kalyani tells Anupriya that she don’t want Malhar to know why she wants to get Sampada closer to him. He blackmails her and tells that he can tell this to Malhar, if she don’t accept him. He opens his arms wide. Malhar comes out and sees Kalyani standing with Rachit. Kalyani gets teary eyes, but wipes her tears and hugs Rachit. Rachit smiles. Malhar is shocked and hurt. He thinks I know you are helpless, but. Rachit says the truth came out finally that how much we love each other. Malhar is teary eyes. Rachit says I love you too. Malhar couldn’t bear anymore and goes out . Kalyani breaks hugs and manage to delete vedio Rachit says there is know use . She goes to Malhar room and see her she cries her heart out and convince her sel that they have to live like this for baby. Anupriya comes to Kalyani’s room and asks where did you go? Kalyani hugs her and cries. She says Rachit heard whatever I told you about Doctor’s talk. She says he blackmailed her and she has to hug him forcibly so that he don’t tell Malhar about the recording. She says she lost her hope. Anupriya says bappa is with us, he will make everything fine. She says today is Sankranti, bappa will take out some solution, Moksh will be fine and Sampada couldn’t snatch Malhar from you. Aao Saheb comes there and asks Kalyani why she don’t want to make her dead father peaceful. She asks how can you get ready to stay with cunning man. Kalyani says you are upset as Rachit took your room and changed it. Aao Saheb is about to slap her, but stops her hand. She says she is objecting to her relation with him and tells that he is not right guy. Kalyani says she is grown up now and can take her life decisions. Aao Saheb asks Anupriya to stop Kalyani from taking wrong decision and asks if she is with her. Anupriya says you know that Kalyani is stubborn, I don’t have any other way than to accept her decision. Aao Saheb says everyone has gone mad. Rachit comes there and greets Aao Saheb. Aao Saheb goes. Rachit comes there and tells that he brought chocolate and black forest cake for her. She says he drove 14 kms to get the cake and asks her to remember how did they use to eat it hiding from Madhuri. Kalyani throws the things away. Rachit says you don’t have any other way than to accept me.