Kalyani gets jealous : Tujhse Hai Raabta 23rd January 2020 Written Episode Update

MUMBAI: Rachit brings a gift for Kalyani she refuses to accept, Rachit tells her that she has no option than to accept it. Only he can save Moksh, Anupriya tells she is silent because of Moksh don't force a mother to take your life, he says he is ready to do anything to get close to her and he is confident that she will come to Anupriya says in your dreams. Malhar tells Madhav that they decided to give their marriage 2nd chance. Sarthak reminds him about what she did to him, Sampada feels sorry about what she did Malhar says no need of explanation. Malhar plans a surprise for Sampada, Malhar asks Sampada to pack bags as they are shifting to Auarngadbad he got transferred she ask him how she can manage in the village. Malar thinks that his plan will be successful and he makes Rachit confess his crime. Kalyani gets jealous.

Kalyani visits the Workshop and looks at it she gets furios. Malhar and Kalyani have a moment between them. He tells her that she doesn't want to stay with him and she is jealous of him getting close. Kalyani refuses to answer, Rachit comes and challenges him that let's compete who is a better husband? Kalyani tries to stop Rachit is ready for challange. Challange is of Makar Sankrant Kalyani recalls her Makar Sankranti moments. Atharv is upset because Kalyani and Malhar are in different teams. Anupriya tells Sarthak that they shall also participate as she doesn’t want Rachit to win and asks him to cut his thread he supports her. Sampada asks Malhar to think about his shifting decission. He says he can't do anything. Rachit asks Kalyani to support Malhar asks her did she had breakfast. Rachit tells Kalyani to come on his side but she thinks that she will support Malhar.