News

Kamaal R Khan reveals why Himanshi Khurana is back in the house; says she only wants fame

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
31 Jan 2020 02:25 PM

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 has given us all reasons to binge-watch the show. The popular controversial show has been in the limelight from its first episode and the reason behind it is the contestants. 

The inmates have upped their game as they are drawing closer to the finale. While the audiences are divided in their opinions by supporting their favourite contestants, there is one person who hasn't spared any contestant. It's none other than Kamaal R Khan. The actor-film critic has constantly been active on Twitter and given his opinions on every contestant. 

And now, with Himanshi Khurana's re-entry in the show where she is lending her support to Asim Riaz, Kamaal has to say lots about her. While KRK doesn't seem to like Himanshi, he had only negative things to talk about the actress. 

The actor posted a tweet where he revealed 8 things about Miss Khurana. 

Here's what he tweeted:

KRK things Himanshi is only back in the show for fame and nothing else. The actor went on to impose several allegations on her. We wonder what would Himanshi want to say on KRK's opinions. 

Do you agree with Kamaal R Khan? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

 

 

 

 

Tags > Kamaal R Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Vahbbiz Dorabjee celebrates father's...

Vahbbiz Dorabjee celebrates father's birthday in style!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days