Kamal R Khan targets Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Rashami Desai is one the strong contestants of the house, and she could be one of the potential winners too. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience.

But when you have fans one will also have some people disliking you, and one such person is Kamaal Khan who has shown his dislike to Asim through his social media account.

During the weekend ka vaar the contestants had to rate each other in the TOP 5 and Asim was voted on the fourth position and in this vote Rashami to voted him to be on the fourth position which was shocker to everyone, as she is very close to Asim. ‘

Film critic and Ex Big Boss contestant Kamal R Khan tweeted and slammed Rashami for the same, and said that for a month she uses Asim and now she ranks him on the fourth position and this shows that she is fake and can’t be anyone’s and that’s the reason she is also alone in the house.

Check out the post below :