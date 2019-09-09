Kamaljeet Rana to enter Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: Actor Kamaljeet Rana, who has featured in shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and Karmaphal Daata Shani and web-series 21 Sarfarosh-Saragarhi 1897, has bagged Star Bharat’s popular mythological show RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions).



RadhaKrishn has been well accepted by audiences, and with the entry of Kamaljeet, viewers will surely stay hooked to the show.

According to our sources, Kamaljeet will depict the role of Hiranyakash.



In RadhaKrishn, Krishna is narrating the story of his previous avatars to Radha. The boar avatar Varaha (3rd Incarnation of Vishnu) kills Hiranyaksha (also known as Hiranyanetra), who was an oppressive demon who attacked the heavens and thereafter kidnapped and attempted to destroy the earth goddess in Hindu mythology.



Kamaljeet confirmed and shared, 'I just wrapped up Chandragupta Maurya with Swastik Productions, and now, I am back with this amazing team in RadhaKrishn.'