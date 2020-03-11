News

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang complete one month of togetherness; check their ROMANTIC photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows including Astitva: Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Shakti:  Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc. The actress has proved her acting mettle and enjoys an impressive fan following.

 On the personal front, she tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on 10th February 2020. Their wedding pictures made it to social media and fans loved them. Kamya has been quite active on social media and is often seen flaunting her love for hubby Shalabh.

 As they completed a month of togetherness on 10 March, Kamya took to her IG account and posted a lovey-dovey picture with her hubby. The new picture from their wedding sees them locking lips. In the picture, the actress looks beautiful in a gorgeous saree and is seen holding a wine glass in her hand. On the other hand, Shalabh looks dapper in a black tuxedo. She captioned it as, “How i got so lucky i would never know, Happy one month of Mr. n Mrs. Dang to us. @Shalabhdang I Love You."

 Take a look below.

 

Tags Kamya Panjabi Shalabh Astitva: Ek Prem Kahani Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here