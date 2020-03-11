Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang complete one month of togetherness; check their ROMANTIC photo

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows including Astitva: Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc. The actress has proved her acting mettle and enjoys an impressive fan following.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on 10th February 2020. Their wedding pictures made it to social media and fans loved them. Kamya has been quite active on social media and is often seen flaunting her love for hubby Shalabh.

As they completed a month of togetherness on 10 March, Kamya took to her IG account and posted a lovey-dovey picture with her hubby. The new picture from their wedding sees them locking lips. In the picture, the actress looks beautiful in a gorgeous saree and is seen holding a wine glass in her hand. On the other hand, Shalabh looks dapper in a black tuxedo. She captioned it as, “How i got so lucky i would never know, Happy one month of Mr. n Mrs. Dang to us. @Shalabhdang I Love You."

