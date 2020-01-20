News

Kamya Panjabi gives us a sneak peek of her wedding card

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 11:29 AM

MUMBAI: A while ago, Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi made her relationship with healthcare professional Shalabh official.

She has been painting our Instagram red with her pictures with Shalabh, and after being in a relationship for a year, the couple has decided to take the plunge.

The actress gave us a sneak peek of her wedding card. Kamya is all set to tie the knot with on February 10, and the wedding preparations have begun.

Kamya treated us with the wedding card which simply looks beautiful. The video is a boomerang video where she teases her fans while showing a glimpse of it.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Kamya Panjabi, Colors, Shalabh, relationship, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers...

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers Association
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days