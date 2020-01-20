Kamya Panjabi gives us a sneak peek of her wedding card

MUMBAI: A while ago, Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi made her relationship with healthcare professional Shalabh official.

She has been painting our Instagram red with her pictures with Shalabh, and after being in a relationship for a year, the couple has decided to take the plunge.

The actress gave us a sneak peek of her wedding card. Kamya is all set to tie the knot with on February 10, and the wedding preparations have begun.

Kamya treated us with the wedding card which simply looks beautiful. The video is a boomerang video where she teases her fans while showing a glimpse of it.

Have a look.

