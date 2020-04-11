Kamya Panjabi has the best way to kill boredom by doing THIS with her family; watch video

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is a popular TV actress and is known for portraying some of the most memorable roles in her long career span. Kamya's career has always been on a roll, all thanks to her talent and creativity which she has delivered in all her shows.

The actress is now happily married to her longtime beau Shalabh Dang and Kamya is enjoying her marital bliss ever since then.

Kamya has been constantly updating her social media account by sharing some posts with her family.

And now, while enjoying quarantine, the actress gave us a sneak peek on what she is up to these days and how she is spending time with her family.

A video posted by the actress shows how Kamya is dancing on Michael Jackson's song and a few seconds later her husband kids too join her.

At the end of the video, all have a hearty laugh as they dose off on the bed.

Take a look at the video:

Kamya is extremely happy as she is getting to spend all the time with her family.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.