Kamya Panjabi’s adorable message for beau Shalabh Dang will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi, who is known for television soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa, is in a happy space on the personal front. She has found love again and she is very happy. She wrote an adorable message for beau Shalabh Dang that will surely melt your heart.



No matter how mushy or clichéd it may sound, the chemistry between these two is surely going to leave a smile on your face. The actress, who is seen playing the character of Preeto Harak Singh in the serial Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, recently took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Arre zaraaa yahan toh dekhooooooo.... dekho toh sahi you dropped something............................... My Heart.”



Take a look below:

Arre zaraaa yahan toh dekhooooooo.... dekho toh sahi you dropped something............................... My Heart @iamshalabhdang pic.twitter.com/jo86kerjxe — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 25, 2019