Kamya Panjabi shares love-filled photos with her beau Shalabh Dang; rocks the beach look

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is a well-known television actress. She is known for television soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa. The pretty lady is in a happy space on the personal front. The actress has found love once again in Delhi-based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang and the two make for an adorable couple.



The actress recently shared some photos wherein the two are seen locking eyes while completely submerged in love. While sharing the picture on her handle, she wrote, “Love teaches you, love changes you, love makes you do things you never thought u cud do... it can bring out the best in you... Love is You @shalabhdang” Kamya also shared a photo of herself in a bikini, flaunting her perfect curves. She captioned the same as, “My body is my canvas, each mark tells a story and reminds me how I’m braver than what caused it, each dot which at some point I may have tried to hide as a silly conscious younger self and the ever-changing pounds on me depending on my love for my baby and my love for food ! I m proud of and own my canvas and can’t wait to fill it with the brushes of my desires in the years to come...!!!



Take a look below: