News

Kamya Punjabi unfollows a few friends for this reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi married Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. Just like any big fat Indian wedding, the actress too had all wedding rituals, leaving everyone mesmerised. After tying the knot with Dang, Kamya even changed her name on Instagram to ‘Kamya Shalabh Dang,’ making it loud and clear about her marriage with her lover. 

However, today, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki took us by surprise as amidst all the happiness she is being showered from everywhere, she got a bit serious and took to her Instagram account to tell her followers that she has unfollowed some of her friends who were only there for social media display. 'मैं वो नही जो अपना दुख बाटती है, लेकिन जो मेरी खुशी में शामिल नहीं, वो मेरी ज़िंदगी में दाखिल ना ही रहे तो बेहतर होगा। Unfollowing all those who are friends only for social media display, kabhi real zindagi main bhi friends bankar dekhiye, achchha lagta hai..!!!' Kamya captioned the picture she shared on Instagram. 

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Kamya Punjabi Shalabh Dang Instagram Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas couple relationship TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here