Kamya Punjabi unfollows a few friends for this reason

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi married Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. Just like any big fat Indian wedding, the actress too had all wedding rituals, leaving everyone mesmerised. After tying the knot with Dang, Kamya even changed her name on Instagram to ‘Kamya Shalabh Dang,’ making it loud and clear about her marriage with her lover.

However, today, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki took us by surprise as amidst all the happiness she is being showered from everywhere, she got a bit serious and took to her Instagram account to tell her followers that she has unfollowed some of her friends who were only there for social media display. 'मैं वो नही जो अपना दुख बाटती है, लेकिन जो मेरी खुशी में शामिल नहीं, वो मेरी ज़िंदगी में दाखिल ना ही रहे तो बेहतर होगा। Unfollowing all those who are friends only for social media display, kabhi real zindagi main bhi friends bankar dekhiye, achchha lagta hai..!!!' Kamya captioned the picture she shared on Instagram.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE