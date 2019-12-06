News

Kamya Punjabi fumes as Asim Riaz calls women weak

06 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: As we know, BB13 is getting interesting day by day. Siddharth and Asim's fight is getting worse. During the captaincy task, Siddharth had pushed Asim, for which he got nominated for 2 weeks. Now, Kamya Punjabi slammed Asim on social media saying that he needs to choose proper words while having a communication. In a recent fight of Siddharth and Asim, Kamya got offended due to Asim calling women the 'weaker sex'. This has left her fuming. She took to Twitter to slam Asim for his choice of words.

Meanwhile, people are asking BB to eliminate Siddharth.

Let's see what action Salman takes during Weekend Ka Vaar.

