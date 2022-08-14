Kamya Punjabi reveals how she prepared for her role in 'Sanjog'

MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 7' fame Kamya Punjabi, who will be seen playing the role of an ambitious woman Gauri in the new show 'Sanjog', has talked about how she prepped up for her character and learning Rajasthani dialect to do justice to her role.

Kamya also shares that she is in love with her Rajasthani look and it is entirely different from her previous ones.

She says: "I am in love with Gauri's look. It is actually pretty different from anything I have portrayed before on-screen. Prior to this, I have not had the opportunity to carry long hair, traditional nose pins and heavy silver jewellery for any character.

"To showcase the roots and nuances of my Rajasthani character, we've concentrated a lot on the look and the dialect."

The 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress shares further about all the efforts she put in to get into the skin of the character:

"In fact, I keep watching videos and learning from them as well as connecting with my friends who live there to learn the correct pronunciation. Be it the appearance or the dialect, my character has a banjaran feel and I am genuinely enjoying it. The character has a completely different vibe."

On the challenges she faced while playing the role, she reveals: "Just like every actor who goes through the process of researching and learning about their character, I have also done my homework."

"In fact, I am still working hard to adapt to the correct Rajasthani dialect and to get all the nuances right. I just hope all my fans and viewers love Gauri as much as they love me."

Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma starrer show 'Sanjog' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

Source : INS