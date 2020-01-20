News

Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of her wedding card

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 01:45 PM

MUMBAI:  Television actress Kamya Punjabi has shared a glimpse of herself and her to-be husband Shalabh Dangs wedding card.

Kamya, who has done shows like "Shakti", "Tu Aashqui", "Doli Armaano Ki" and a former contestant of reality show "Bigg Boss", took to Instagram, where she shared a look of her wedding card.

She captioned the boomerang video: "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha".

The clip currently has 18,235 likes on the photo sharing website. Her friends from the industry congratulated her:

Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations. Kavita Kaushik sent heart emojis.

Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy!  This will be Kamya's second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, but the two parted ways in 2013.

SOURCE : IANS 


Tags > Bigg Boss, Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dangs, Shakti, Tu Aashqui, Doli Armaano Ki, Gauhar Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Bunti Negi, Suchitra Pillai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers...

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers Association
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days