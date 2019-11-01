News

Kamya Punjabi, Sonali Naik, and Amrapali Gupta to feature in Colors' Shubh Aarambh

By Dharini Sanghavi
01 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Colors will soon launch its new daily drama titled Shubh Aarambh. The show is produced under Shashi Sumeet Productions and stars Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

Shubh Aarambh will feature three talented actresses from Colors’ shows making special appearances. They are Shakti actress Kamya Punjabi; Amrapali Gupta, who is part of Bahu Begam; and Sonali Naik, who is seen in Gathbandhan.

According to our sources, Kamya, Amrapali and Sonali have shot a dance sequence. They have danced on Kala Chashma and Gulaabo.

Amrapali shared a fun moment from the sets. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram

Aur hum teen ...

A post shared by Amrapalli Yashsinha (@amrapalliyashsinha) on

past seven days