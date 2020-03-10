Kamyaab to me is happiness: Vikas Verma

MUMBAI: Actor Vikas Verma has a decent line up of films in his career. He has been part of films like Shandaar, Mom, Judwaa2, Raabta and this week his new film Kamyaab is being released. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead. Speaking on his working experience with Sanjay Mishra, Vikas says, ”Sharing screen with him is a great experience. He is such a talented artist. It is an honour to work with him. I have a couple of scenes with him in the film and it shaped up pretty well. He is someone who gives you a lot of comforts. He is very easy to work with, I would say a treat to work with him”. Kaamyaab is the journey of Sudheer, a side actor from the heydays of Bollywood. Speaking of which Vikas says, ”I am here to perform in the industry. Someone once told me that if I am seen in a five-second clip in a 35 mm you will be a big star. But then I did not expect anything. Gradually I started getting tv shows and then films happened. And now I have a full-fledged list of film roles with me. Character artists and side actors are an integral part of our films and a film is not complete without them.”

So how will you define Kamyaab in real life? “Kamyaab is to me is happiness. When you get success, when you reach somewhere that is Kamyaab to me. Seeing my parents happy and my work getting appreciated by all is being Kamyaab to me.” This year Vikas will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. This will be the second time that Vikas has worked with the successful father-son Varun and David Dhawan. He has also worked in Judwaa2.