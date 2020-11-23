Kanan Malhotra and Harpreet Chhabra team up for THIS project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about various television shows across the channel. (Read here: Debattama Saha bags DJ’s Creative Unit’s next for Star Plus)

Earlier in the day, we reported about DJ’s Creative Unit’s next for Star Plus wherein actress Debattama Saha will play the lead role.

Well, now we have an update about yet another upcoming show on television. Rivika Films is working on a project for DD Kisan.

As per our sources, Kanan Malhotra and Harpreet Chhabra have been roped in to play the lead couple in the show.

Kanan is known for his stint in shows like RadhaKrishn, Suryaputra Karn among several others while Harpreet is known for her stint in Love You Pappu and Savdhaan India among others.

We couldn’t connect with the duo for a comment.

Sources informed us that the show will have a rural backdrop. The show will be produced by Jaydeep Suri and is set to hit the television screens by February 2021.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: New TV show 'Kaatelal & Sons' underlines that dreams have no gender)