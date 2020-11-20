Kanchi Singh and Vin Rana to team up for THIS project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in the same. Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega-hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

Well, the latest buzz is that popular television actors Kanchi Singh and Vin Rana have been roped in for an upcoming music video.

Kanchi has enthralled the audience with her performance in projects like Aur Pyaar Hogaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Vin is known for his stint in Kumkum Bhagya and Kavach 2.

According to the sources, Kanchi and Vin’s music video will have flavours of romance and heartbreak.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

