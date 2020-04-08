News

Kanchi Singh’s UBER CUTE wish for beau Rohan Mehra on his birthday

Kanchi Singh took to Instagram to wish beau Rohan Mehra on his birthday

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Apr 2020 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s love birds Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh have been painting the town red with their love. Both of them are quite open and vocal about their relationship with each other.

The duo met on the sets of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and grew closer post which they started dating each other.

On Rohan’s birthday today, Kanchi took to social media to express her love for him with an uber cute post. She shared a few pictures of themselves and wrote: ‘To the man who lights up my world, may you never stop soaring high, because the peak is just the beginning... Happy Birthday @rohanmehraa Thank you for always being there... लव यू’

Have a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram
To the man who lightsup my world, may you never stop soaring high, because the peak is just thebeginning.. Happy Birthday @rohanmehraa Thank you for always being there... लव यू

A post shared by Kanchi Singh (@kanchisingh09) on Apr7, 2020 at 10:21pm PDT

On this post, Rohan replied thanking his lady love.

Aren’t they super cute?

Here’s wishing the handsome hunk Rohan Mehra a very happy birthday.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags Kanchi Singh Rohan Mehra Happy birthday Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

