Kanika Mann to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI : COLORS is all set to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promising to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty with daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventures. To make this season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Joining the show is popular television actor Kanika Mann, talking about the show she said, “I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn't get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”

