Kanika Mann to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 17:06
kanika

MUMBAI : COLORS is all set to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promising to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty with daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventures. To make this season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts. 

Joining the show is popular television actor Kanika Mann, talking about the show she said, “I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn't get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”

Stay tuned on COLORS for more updates

Kanika Mann Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty Cape Town Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 17:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia opens up on her new vlogging buddies on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and shares about her experience of learning from them and much more
MUMBAI : Alefia Kapadia is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2....
Exclusively! Spy Bahu: Sejal and Yohan’s lives are about to change forever, Sejal and Yohan’s big step towards each other
MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the...
Nishant Bhat all set to enter ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’
MUMBAI : COLORS is ready to bring back with the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be...
Kartik Aaryan gets emotional on the sets of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’
MUMBAI : COLORS' 'Dance Deewane Juniors' has given a platform to some of the most hardcore talents from the younger...
Kanika Mann to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI : COLORS is all set to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promising to be bigger and...
Exclusive! I was quite nervous as it was challenging for me: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal on her first day of shoot
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Recent Stories
Jugjugg
Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo posters gets trolling, netizens saying it is going to be Kalank part 2
Latest Video