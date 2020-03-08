Kanika Mann or Ishita Dutta slaying in the red lehenga! Who wore it better?

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen as Guddan in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress has won several hearts with her beauty and brilliant performance in the show.

We all know how Guddan is all set to reunite with Akshat and the duo will be tying the knot again in the show.

A few days back Kanika had shared her bridal look on her Instagram account making everyone go gaga over her beauty. The actress was seen in a bright red lehenga and she teamed it up with heavy gold jewellery. Kanika was looking beyond beautiful in her bridal avatar.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, there's one more popular TV actress Ishita Dutta who shared her latest bridal look and we can't take our eyes off her. The actress looked ravishing in her red embroidered lehenga and she teamed it up with gold and green jewellery. The beautiful nose ring made her stunning as ever.

Check out Ishita's pictures:

So, who do you think rocked the bridal look better, Ishita or Kanika? Tell us in the comments.