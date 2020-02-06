Kanika Mann receives the perfect compliment for playing Guddan in her show

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most popular soaps of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers with its unique storyline. The mind-blowing performance of the actors has also made it quite popular.

The show stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead roles. Their onscreen chemistry has become a hot favourite among the views.

Kanika is being loved for her performance as Guddan in the show and the actress has won several accolades for the same from all corners.

We all love when we are appreciated and complimented for our work. Kanika had the same experience while she went shopping in a mall.

The actress revealed about it through her Instagram. Kanika shared a boomerang video where she was carrying several bags and was looking happy after shopping.

Kanika revealed in her caption how the store staff complimented her for being a Guddan in real life as well. The actress was elated to receive such a great compliment. Well, that's how hard work pays off.

Take a look at Kanika's post:

Kanika is a model and has also appeared in several music videos and TV commercials before she shot to fame with her show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Do you think Kanika is a Guddan in real-life too? Tell us in the comment section below.