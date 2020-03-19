Kanika Mann shares how she is utilising her time while on a break from work

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen as Guddan in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress is ruling several hearts with her bubbly avatar in the show.

We all know how Kanika has garnered a huge fan following on the social media with a whopping 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

The actress keeps updating her fans about her latest whereabouts through her Instagram posts.

Yesterday, Kanika shared a video where the entire star cast of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shot for the last episode until further notice. The whole cast ended the last day of the shoot on a high note.

And now, Kanika has posted several Instagram stories where she has shared what she has been up to while on a short work break.

Kanika revealed in one of the pictures that now she won't be stepping out of the house, she has oiled her hair and tied a cute plat.

Kanika is also busy seen exploring different Instagram filters.

In other pictures, Kanika is seen cleaning the house all by herself. She also revealed how she has given leaves to her house help and would be doing all the household chores by her own.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, it seems Kanika has already decided to do lots of things to keep herself busy during her break.