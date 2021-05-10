Kanika Mann talks about her views on talking up reality shows, reveals if she will participate in them

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann was last seen in ZEE TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress won several accolades for her role on the show and also became a household name.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega had a successful run for almost two years and went off-air earlier this year. The diehard fans are dearly missing the show as well as Kanika's presence on the small screens ever since then.

Well, Kanika hasn't announced her next project yet and fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to pick up pegs from the same.

ALSO READ: WOAH! Look what Vicky Kaushal made Kanika Mann do!

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanika opened up about various things related to her work life.

On being asked about her views on reality shows which are quite a hot favourite among the celebs, Kanika said, ''I was in talks with Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi but I chose not to take up these shows.''

The actress further added, ''I don't think this is the right time for taking up reality shows.''

Further, when we said how Bigg Boss 15 will soon be announced and what if there are rumours about her taking a part of it, Kanika said, ''I haven't thought about it for now but I'll just take up the offer at that moment if I feel like.''

Kanika has been currently at her hometown Panipat and enjoying some family time together.

The actress reveals that she has no plans on getting back to Mumbai as of now as the situation here is not that great!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: COVID positive Nishant Malkani wants THIS from Kanika Mann