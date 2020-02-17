Kanika Mann was a fashionista in her childhood; this picture proves it

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers with its unique storyline and also the mind-blowing performance of the actors have made it quite popular.

Kanika Mann who plays the lead role of Guddan has gathered lots of praises for her character. The actress has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

Kanika's popularity is rising with every passing day and her social media account Instagram is proof. The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 2.6 million followers.

We all know Kanika is a fashionista and has given us several style goals in the past. And now, the actress has shared a picture of her childhood where she is looking all kinds of cute. The actress had opted for a denim skirt, a turtle neck t-shirt and a denim jacket.

The actress revealed in her caption that she was quite fashionable even in her childhood days.

Take a look at the picture: