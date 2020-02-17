News

Kanika Mann was a fashionista in her childhood; this picture proves it

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2020 06:16 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers with its unique storyline and also the mind-blowing performance of the actors have made it quite popular.

Kanika Mann who plays the lead role of Guddan has gathered lots of praises for her character. The actress has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

Kanika's popularity is rising with every passing day and her social media account Instagram is proof. The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 2.6 million followers.

We all know Kanika is a fashionista and has given us several style goals in the past. And now, the actress has shared a picture of her childhood where she is looking all kinds of cute. The actress had opted for a denim skirt, a turtle neck t-shirt and a denim jacket. 

The actress revealed in her caption that she was quite fashionable even in her childhood days.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram
You tried well copyingme @akshay.mlk Par cute jada m e lg ri hu  Wase Style hum me bachpan se e tha Nahi?? Okhay i want to tell you all - theskirt I m wearing here , I wore it for next 7-8 years Kuch saaal long skirtbnake , kuch saal normal size , uske baad mini skirt bn gyi thi  My mommy used to get 3 size plusdresses for me so that she could use them for years Apost shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann) on  

Kanika also revealed how she wore the same skirt for many years until it stopped fitting her.

On the work front, before rising to fame with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kanika did modeling and has also appeared in several music videos and TV commercials.

What do you think about Kanika's childhood picture? Tell us in the comment section below.

 

