Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva is up to something interesting in Pandya Store; here's a glimpse

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been doing wonders on the small screen.

The show has been constantly witnessing some twists and turns in the story which leaves the viewers intrigued.

After Dev-Rishita and Shiva-Raavi's wedding, things have changed in the Pandya family.

Dhara and Gautam are trying their best to support the newlyweds by showing all the love to them.

While Dev and Rishita are quite happy in their married life, Shiva and Raavi are still trying to adjust into this bond with which was just a compromise.

Amid all this, fans are loving Shiva and Raavi's cute nok-jhok and some adorable moments.

And now, a video shared by Kanwar Dhillon shows how he is up to some fun during the shot.

Kanwar is showing some impromptu dance moves on Mere Dholna Sun from Bhool Bhulaiya. Vidya Balan showed some amazing dance moves on this song.

Take a look:

Well, we are not sure if this is a scene from one of the upcoming episodes but we really loved how Shiva aka Kanwar nailed it.

What's your take on Shiva's dancing avatar in Pandya Store? Tell us in the comments.

Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. It is produced by Sphere Origins and it stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Krutika Desai Khan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Pallavi Rao among others.

