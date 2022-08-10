Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen playing the role of Shiva in the show 'Pandya Store', shared about his love for bikes, their importance in his life, and how he prefers going to the sets on his bike daily.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 15:45
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life

MUMBAI :   Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen playing the role of Shiva in the show 'Pandya Store', shared about his love for bikes, their importance in his life, and how he prefers going to the sets on his bike daily.

He shared: "I travel on my bike to the set every day because I am a bike lover and I love riding bikes, and in this Mumbai traffic, bikes are any day much more convenient to travel on and it saves a lot of time. And sometimes when I have a little time in between scenes, like 2-3 hours of the gap, I just hop on my bike, go to the gym, get my workout done, which is part of my activity for the day, and come back to the set."

Kanwar has also been part of many daily soaps, like 'Hum Hai Na', 'Piya Rangrez', 'Internet Wala Love', and many others. While most of the celebs prefer to travel in luxury cars, the actor shared that his preference will always be bikes.

"I am quite aware of people who don't like to move in anything less than cars, but for me, the mode of transport doesn't matter if it's saving my time and if it's convenient for me. I hate travelling in trains though," he said.

He added further: "Bikes are a very integral part of my life, and as far as luxury is concerned, I have the luxury of taking out either of my cars and going to shoots, and I do that when I have to attend functions or events post shoot, but other than that, I have a bike in my parking lot, and it's my dream bike, which I bought last year. So where luxury is concerned, I am not missing anything for me. I don't have to be conscious about my image if I choose to travel the way I like."

"There are a couple of eunuchs at the Oberoi mall signal who have been seeing me since I became an actor, and since the time I am going to film city, even they know all my vehicles, and the moment it turns a red light, they come to me and bless me. I give them whatever I have so it's fun," he concluded, recalling a few moments while he is travelling on bike

Source : Ians 
 

Actor Kanwar Dhillon Star Plus Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Dev Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar
Like
158
Love
14
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bhuvan Bam: Won't be wrong to say we've tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedules
MUMBAI :Comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam recalled playing cricket on the sets and shared how it was...
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
MUMBAI:No matter how many chartbuster songs are made, one thing that remains a constant for the last few decades is...
'The Romantics' helmer Smriti Mundhra feels three Khans made docu-series more insightful
MUMBAI : Director Smriti Mundhra, who is basking in the success of her recently released docu-series 'The Romantics',...
Sobhita on how Aditya found fireflies creepy on the sets of 'The Night Manager'
MUMBAI : Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and is currently seen playing the...
SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired
MUMBAI :  Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest release 'Pathaan' created a tizzy at the box-office, said...
Recent Stories
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Raj Babbar
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show
Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn Monroe success
Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn Monroe success
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode
Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'
Hitanshu Jinsi says he plays 'sweet and true gentleman' in 'Chashni'
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?