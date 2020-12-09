Kanwar Dhillon to play one of the leads in Sphere Origins’ next?

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Sunjoy Waddhwa has brought unique concepts on Indian TV through Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Balika Vadhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and the list goes on.

Sphere Origins is now set to introduce another show to TV viewers.

According to our sources, the production house is bringing a new show most likely on Star Bharat. The show will have an interesting storyline and would apparently revolve around three brothers.

According to our sources, actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is known for his stint in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, The Buddy Project, Hum Hain Na, Ek Aastha Aise Bhi and others, is in talks to play one of the leads in the show.

If things materialize, he may play one of the brothers in the daily.

We could not get though Kanwar for a comment.

Sphere Origins recently produced Internet Wala Love on Colors which also featured Kanwar in the show.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!