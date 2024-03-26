Kanwar Dhillon talks about his casting couch experience and reveals projects that he wanted to be part of but couldn't - Exclusive

Kanwar Dhillon is a well known personality of the television industry and he has a massive fan following. Tellychakkar got in touch with him where the actor revealed how things didn't work out for the show and did he ever face casting couch.
MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store.

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television.

These days he is making headlines for his new show " Udne Ki Aasha" which will launch on Star Plus soon.

The fans are excited to see him in a new avatar and as usual they did like him during the promo of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with him where the actor revealed how things didn't work out for the show and did he ever face casting couch.

Has it ever happened that you wanted to do a project but then things didn't work out and you couldn't be part of it?

It's never happened to me that because of a look test or something I didn't get any project. Luckily I don't have to do a lot of auditions, mostly mine is a mock test or a look test, but I love the process, love to give auditions but then by god's grace I have got so much that I need to do only look or mock test and then the things go ahead. For me if something hasn't worked out it's not because of performance or because it's happened for commercial reasons. I feel even if I don't feel good, I should still be happy to go to work. So if someone tells me that there is only so much money you can get then I say thank you and leave it as I don't want my work to be judged through that.

Have you ever faced the casting couch experience in your acting career?

No I haven't and I have come across some people who were cunning but then I am so strong that I give it right away on the spot. Such things happened to me through SnapChat and then I told him to stop there and he did and then he removed me. He was from the creative casting department and I feel good that people are aware of these vultures in our industry especially in the recent times because of the newcomers. It keeps them informed and aware of such things happening in the industry. Since actors are speaking about it for newcomers, they are so aware and careful and the people who do it also have become so careful as they know that things are out.

Well, there is no doubt that Kanwar is one of the most loved actors of television and he has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

