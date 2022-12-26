Kanwar Dhillon writes a special message with a heavy heart for Tunisha Sharma; says, “Ek call kar leti Tunu”

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma was an Indian television and film actress. She made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015. Sharma is best known for having played Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Zara/Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah and Aadhya Verma in Internet Wala Love.

Tunisha made her film debut with Fitoor playing Young Firdaus and later played Young Diya in Baar Baar Dekho. In both these films, she played Katrina Kaif's younger version.

She was last seen in SAB TV’s Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul until 24th December when she committed suicide on the sets of the show by hanging herself in the makeup room.

The lead Sheezan Khan and Tunisha’s rumoured partner was taken into custody on the grounds of abetment to suicide. Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint and demanded a complete investigation of the case.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation

The Star Plus show Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon was a good and close friend of Tunisha. They shared a really good rapport and were together in each other’s tough times too.

Kanwar is heartbroken and shattered post the sudden news of Tunisha’s death. He recently took to his social media and expressed his grief wishing Tunisha called him once and that he could save her.

He shared a bunch of glimpses of and with Tunisha. We can see that the two were really good friends and were even together during the first lock down of the pandemic.

Kanwar wrote, “Dear Tunisha,I'm upset with you for leaving us like this! Ek call karleti tunu,sirf ek call. I have been through with you in your toughest battles,ye bhi jeet lete yaar! I cannot come to terms with the fact that you are gone at such a young age leaving behind your loving mother and flourishing career. You worked so hard for everything in life,aise hi chodh gayi? We were all so proud of you at home. Kitni memories hain yaar tere saath,kaise bhul jaun? You spent 3 months staying with us in the first lockdown and by the time you went back to chandigarh you were a changed person. We were happy you found a family in us here! Teri health,Teri struggle,Teri pehli car sabkuch mein tere saath tha main. I was always rooting for you,even when you didn't know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me. Tujhe ambulance leke jaane main bohot himmat lagi,par mujhe hi leke jaana tha! Tomorrow will be a tough day,tujhe alvida jo kehna hai..Wish this was a bad dream!Teri sirf umar choti thi,par tera dil aur tere sapne bohot bade the. This is the toughest goodbye of my life!

Kanu,suno yaar meri help kardo please! I'll miss this,I'll miss this..Kaash ye ek aur baar boldiya hota,main aajata..

Rest in Peace Tunu”

Check it out here:

ALSO READ: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress passes away by suicide; Here is her last video a few hours before her passing

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.