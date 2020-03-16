Kapil Arya: Swimming helped me become goal-oriented and confident

Actor Kapil Arya popularly known for featuring in TV shows like 'Doli Armaanon Ki', 'SuperCops vs Supervillains'. enjoys swimming and finds it the perfect sport.
MUMBAI: Actor Kapil Arya popularly known for featuring in TV shows like 'Doli Armaanon Ki', 'SuperCops vs Supervillains'. enjoys swimming and finds it the perfect sport.

He says: "I enjoy swimming. It is perfect for our mental health and physical health. It truly is the perfect sport. I love swimming as it can be extremely relaxing. I love the feeling of floating on the water and feeling almost weightless. I find that whenever I leave the pool I feel totally relaxed.

"It's amazing pushing yourself to the challenge of beating someone else to the finish line and it's great fun racing across the pool as fast as you can! Trying little tricks like underwater handstands and flips also puts a big smile on my face."

The actor who also acted in 'Hum ne Li Hai.Shapath' reveals how being in water helped me become goal-oriented and confident.

He says: "I personally feel swimming teaches goal orientation. As swimmers become goal-oriented in their personal and professional lives. Swimming gives something to strive for. Whether it is kicking a kickboard across the pool, improving a lap time, or recovering from an injury with water rehabilitation, setting goals and achieving them is the key."

"The skills swimmers learn in the pool to realise and achieve such goals are skills that can be used out in daily lives too. Swimming is a confidence-building sport. Swimmers are more confident as it teaches confidence in the water, which translates to confidence on land as well," he concludes.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 15:30

