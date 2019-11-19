News

Kapil Dev and Sunil Shetty make for a HAPPY frame

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: We all are eagerly waiting for cricket legend Kapil Dev’s biopic, 83, which will see Ranveer Singh essaying the central character. The upcoming sports film will narrate the journey of Kapil Dev, a boy from Haryana, leading his team to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While the makers have decided to release the film in 2020, ardent fans of the world famous cricketer can’t keep calm.

Meanwhile, to treat his fans, Kapil Dev has shared a picture of himself on social media. In the frame, he can be seen posing with ace Bollywood star Sunil Shetty. The duo can be seen posing happily for the camera. He captioned the picture as, “House of lords woth suniel shetty and our gracious hostess the Baroness Sandeep Verma.”

Check out Kapil Dev’s post here

Speaking about 83, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will release in 2020. 

