Kapil Nirmal as Tarakasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: Having played numerous impressive characters across television, popular TV face Kapil Nirmal will now be seen as Tarakasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv after a gap of four years! Hailing from Jaipur, Kapil started his career in Rajasthani shows and later took over the Indian television industry with his incredible acting skills and impactful personality.



Giving a sneak peek into the character Tarakasur, Kapil Nirmal says, “Tarakasur is the king of Shonitpur and is a man of unmatchable intelligence and impeccable power. Knowing Mahadev being a sanyasi, he asks Lord Brahma for a Vardan that only Shiv’s son can kill him, making him an immortal. He is the most selfish person as he does not do any deed without his profit. But at the same time, his love for his family is his only weakness. Amidst all his evil plans, he makes sure to take care of his family and especially his mother. Tarakasur’s love for his mother comes out in the form of devotion towards her. The character has dark and light shades making it an interesting role.”



Sharing his excitement about this new journey and his comeback on television after four years, Kapil Nirmal states, "I have missed being on television, but I was looking for an exciting and challenging project to make a comeback. And Baal Shiv felt like the perfect choice. The concept of Baal Shiv was the sole reason for taking on this role. I have seen many Mahadev shows, but the story of Baal Shiv is never told before, and that’s what makes it the USP of the show. It is my first mythological show, and I am quite excited. Mythology is very different from other genres. It requires a certain look and feel of the character, body language, diction and dialogue delivery, and a lot of reading and understanding of the character’s journey. The entire experience is unique and rewarding. The team is incredibly talented, and each one has made me feel at home. The look is fascinating, and the character is quite powerful. Once you get into the character's look, the acting comes naturally. From the headgear to the heavy jewellery and makeup, the experience is quite enriching, and I cannot wait to see myself on the screen after a long time that too in a new avatar!”



Watch Kapil Nirmal as Tarakasur in Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV