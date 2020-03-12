Kapil Sharma adopts 'Namaste' for greetings to avoid coronavirus

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. He has been winning hearts of the audience with his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television series.

The actor-comedian is currently in news for spreading awareness about coronavirus. Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world and every country is trying the best possible alternatives to avoid the same. In the midst of all this, many people have started adopting the traditional Indian way of greeting each other with a ‘namaste’ as a safety measure to avoid getting infected. This customary way has now been adopted by citizens of other countries too. Numerous Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, and others have urged fans to adopt this gesture. Kapil Sharma too advised his fans to ditch other gestures including handshakes and adopt ‘namaste’ in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. He has shared two pictures in which he can be seen wearing a mask while on his way to some unknown destination in a flight. He also strikes a ’namaste’ pose while looking back at the camera. Kapil has written in Hindi, “Saavdhani Me Hi Suraksha Hai.”

Check out the post here: