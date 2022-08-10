Kapil Sharma allows Karan Singh Chhabra to host his show, and the actor left the audience in Splits

MUMBAI : This is for the first time Kapil Sharma has given any guest a center show and allowed them to take over the episode by hosting it. Well, the young and talented actor Karan Singh Chhabra who recently came to Kapil’s famous talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was given such an opportunity where he got to host an entire segment of ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw its Host / Comedian Kapil Sharma giving the opportunity of hosting his show to International Talk Show Host / Actor Karan Singh Chhabra who was there to promote his latest film.

(“You can consider me as a part of the Chatrapathi cast and you are the host of The Kapil Sharma Show…I have been in that position for 10 years now and I am falling short of questions now” says Kapil Sharma) “Aap Maan Lo Main bhi is Cast ka member hoon aur aap The Kapil Sharma Show ke anchor ho.. 10 saal ho gaye mujhe ..sawaal khatam ho gaye mere " said Kapil Sharma in the show as he lends his mic to the actor. Karan, when given this chance left the audience and the host in splits with his comic timing and hilarious jokes.

In the upcoming episode, host Kapil will face a round of interrogation by Karan. Chhabra also took the opportunity to pose a question to his co-actress Nushrratt, asks her about the qualities her husband should possess. The actor also shared some hilarious moments with actors Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. After getting appreciated for his performance as the unconventional Villain, Chhabra is getting lot of praise on his energetic command in The Kapil Sharma Show.