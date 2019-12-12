Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath complete one year of marital bliss

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married last year. The adorable couple recently became parents to a baby girl.



Moreover, they celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. On the joyous occasion, the comedian penned down a heartfelt note to fans and well wishes expressing gratitude for all the love they have been showering on them. ‘Today, on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thank all of you for all the love and blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can't thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life. Truly Grateful. #gratitude,’ Kapil wrote.



Isn’t that sweet? Show some love for the couple in the comments below.



Credits: Pinkvilla